First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Update

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 28th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 326.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $$40.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNLIF. TD Securities downgraded shares of First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

