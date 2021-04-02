First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the period.

NYSE FGB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 31,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

