FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.66 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. FLETA has a market cap of $56.29 million and $58.66 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 363.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 931.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,472,594 coins. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.