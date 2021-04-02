Flow (FLOW) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Flow has a market capitalization of $904.93 million and approximately $127.70 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.74 or 0.00049971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00284143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00091291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.43 or 0.00735071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.