Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £162.33

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £143.07 ($186.92).

Shares of FLTR opened at £154.80 ($202.25) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 6,784 ($88.63) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is £150.82 and its 200 day moving average is £140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 543.16.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

