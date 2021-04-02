FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 170,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.6% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,498,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $84.80. 4,780,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.