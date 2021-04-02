Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,898 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

