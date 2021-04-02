Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.