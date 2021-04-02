Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,058.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,792.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

