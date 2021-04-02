Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSM. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

