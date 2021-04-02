Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Down 2.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 2,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 551,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

FSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

The firm has a market cap of $609.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

