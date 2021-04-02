Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $13.67 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,572,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,093,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

