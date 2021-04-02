Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$54.60 on Friday. 9,176,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

