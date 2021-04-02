Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 251.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,783,000 after buying an additional 212,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.95. 1,935,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,605. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $54.79 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

