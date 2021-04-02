Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.42.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.82. The firm has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

