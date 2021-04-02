Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after buying an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,759.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,551,000 after buying an additional 372,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.21 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

