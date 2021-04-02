Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Frontier has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00004646 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $101.89 million and $32.00 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00066095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.30 or 0.00319077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.77 or 0.00755213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00089426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00030063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010097 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

