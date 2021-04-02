FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR opened at $19.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

