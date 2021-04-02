fuboTV’s (FUBO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of FUBO opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

