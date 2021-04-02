Fulcrum Equity Management Has $207,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 37.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

