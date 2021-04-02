Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $373,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 82,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

