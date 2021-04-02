Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,661 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

