Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,415,000 after buying an additional 820,931 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after buying an additional 770,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 572,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

