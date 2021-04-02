Function X (FX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Function X has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $98.42 million and $2.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.32 or 1.00023724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00099299 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,300,552 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

