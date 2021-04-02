Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FEET opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,369.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.65. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 899.24 ($11.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile
