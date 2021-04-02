FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FVCB. TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FVCB opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

