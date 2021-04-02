FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MSBI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

