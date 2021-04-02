FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

