FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 69,463 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

