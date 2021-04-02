FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised by Analyst

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 910,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

