Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 647.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Galapagos worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $79.19 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
