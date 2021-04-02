Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,595.60

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,595.60 ($20.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,748 ($22.84). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 106,743 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,595.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,617.39.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.