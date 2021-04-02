GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.71 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCP. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

