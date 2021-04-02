Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 393,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 107,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $415.73 million, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

