Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Critical Analysis

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glaukos and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87% Insulet 3.33% 8.94% 2.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and Insulet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 7 0 0 1.88 Insulet 1 10 7 0 2.33

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.14%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $251.22, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Given Insulet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than Glaukos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glaukos and Insulet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $236.98 million 15.84 $15.42 million ($0.10) -819.70 Insulet $738.20 million 23.71 $11.60 million $0.19 1,393.79

Glaukos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insulet. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Glaukos on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

