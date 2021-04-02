Glen Tullman Sells 329,863 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Glen Tullman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72.
NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $182.79. 2,822,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.13.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.