Glen Tullman Sells 329,863 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glen Tullman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $182.79. 2,822,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

