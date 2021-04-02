Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 349 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $106.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit