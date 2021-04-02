Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 349 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.17 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $106.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

