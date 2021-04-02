Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $115,212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Middleby by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $15,144,000.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $165.49 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

