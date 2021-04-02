Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VERX. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

