Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 4,646 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.