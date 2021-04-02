Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. 138,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 52,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Global Synergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

