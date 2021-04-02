Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 2324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $14,610,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

