Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $577.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,400 shares of company stock valued at $542,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.