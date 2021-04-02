Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.86. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 115,021 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit