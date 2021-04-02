Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as high as $8.86. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 115,021 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

