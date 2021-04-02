Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 20,959 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

