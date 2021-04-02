Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 73,021 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit