Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 73,021 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.