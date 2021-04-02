Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,639 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ISD opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.