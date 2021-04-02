HashCoin (HSC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 140.9% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $285,612.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,124.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

