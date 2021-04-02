HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW opened at $19.08 on Monday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.