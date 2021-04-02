Head to Head Review: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vs. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 413.16 -$1.40 million N/A N/A AstraZeneca $24.38 billion 5.33 $1.34 billion $1.75 28.30

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,976.61% N/A -279.41% AstraZeneca 9.65% 37.23% 8.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A AstraZeneca 2 1 12 0 2.67

AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.70%. Given AstraZeneca’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AstraZeneca is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It has strategic partnerships with Lee's Pharmaceutical Group and GtreeBNT Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases. It also offers other medicines and COVID-19 products, including Synagis, Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, Vimovo, Movantik/Moventig, Nexium, Losec/Prilosec, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062 for the treatment of trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) tumor; and AliveCor, Inc. to develop non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

